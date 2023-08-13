Man Utd weigh up surprise bid for Everton playmaker PLUS latest transfer news

Manchester United are eyeing a shock transfer for Everton's Amadou Onana as Fred prepares to leave for Fenerbahce. A medical in Turkey for Fred is lined up for Saturday. The Daily Mail has highlighted Onana and Fiorentina's Sofyan Ambrabat as potential midfield options for United. Fred joined United in 2018 and made 213 appearances for the club. A deal worth €15m, with €10m upfront and a possible additional €5m in add-ons, has been agreed for Fred. United have already signed André Onana, Mason Mount, and Rasmus Højlund this summer. They are keen to bolster their midfield after Fred's departure.

Despite Chelsea nearing a £52m agreement for Southampton’s Romeo Lavia, the player still prefers a move to Liverpool. Chelsea had outbid Liverpool's £45m offer with a £48m bid, but the Reds may need to increase their offer above £50m to secure the player. In addition, Liverpool face competition for Moisés Caicedo, with a £111m offer on the table, but the Brighton midfielder is said to favour Chelsea. With Liverpool's midfield options dwindling following departures, they are reportedly interested in Andre from Fluminense as a potential £26m transfer.

Manchester United have agreed in principle to sell Brazilian midfielder Fred to Fenerbahce, subject to a medical, personal terms, and international clearance. Fred, who joined United from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018 for £52m, has made 213 appearances for the club, contributing to 14 goals and playing a key role in securing the Carabao Cup last season. The player was also targeted by other Turkish clubs and Premier League rival Fulham. Despite featuring in 56 games last season, Fred started only 12 times in the league, expressing frustration over his limited role.

Despite a late management shake-up at Wolverhampton Wanderers, ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League season, they are not expected to be relegated according to simulations by data experts at BetVictor. The new head coach Gary O’Neil, who replaced Julen Lopetegui, will lead the team against Manchester United in a challenging opener. The prediction model, based on the Monte Carlo method and using Poisson distributions, has been run 10,000 times to predict the outcomes of the season's matches and the final Premier League standings.

Tottenham Hotspur are pondering a move for former Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku if Harry Kane's projected move to Bayern Munich is completed. Kane is reportedly wrapping up a £86.4m move to the Bundesliga champions. Lukaku, who currently trains separately from Chelsea's first team, could be enticed back to Italy after a loan stint at Inter Milan. However, Spurs' manager Ange Postecoglou is uncertain about Lukaku's fit for the team. The Belgian striker left United after two seasons, contributing 42 goals and 13 assists in his 96 appearances.

Manchester United are closing in on signing Brazilian player Kerolin and Portuguese international Tatiana Pinto for the new Women’s Super League season. The club face competition for Kerolin from several top European teams, but are optimistic due to constructive discussions about the fee. Pinto has confirmed her departure from Levante and has been linked with United since June. Simultaneously, winger Kirsty Hanson has officially moved to Aston Villa after being on loan last season. Hanson expressed her gratitude to United and her excitement for her future with Villa on Twitter.

Manchester United are set to start their Premier League season against Wolves without new signing Rasmus Hojlund, confirmed manager Erik ten Hag. Other injuries include Tyrell Malacia, Amad, Kobbie Mainoo, Tom Heaton, and Dean Henderson. Despite these setbacks, Ten Hag remains confident in his remaining squad. Goalkeeper Andre Onana is anticipated to make his competitive debut. Harry Maguire, despite uncertainty surrounding a move to West Ham, is expected to be available.

Manchester City commence the 2023/24 Premier League season against Burnley, aiming for a historic fourth consecutive title. This marks Burnley's return to the top flight under the guidance of Vincent Kompany. Despite a fully fit squad, including recent recoveries from Nathan Ake and Kevin De Bruyne, Manager Pep Guardiola is likely to withhold them from the starting lineup due to lack of match fitness. Although still in recovery, De Bruyne did play in last week's Community Shield loss to Arsenal. Josko Gvardiol could potentially make his debut for the club.

Liverpool are facing personnel challenges, with midfielders Jordan Henderson and Fabinho departing, Milner's contract expiring, and a £10 million offer made for Thiago by Al-Ahli. Thiago's departure would leave Liverpool down to four midfielders, with 18-year-old Stefan Bajcetic their only natural defensive midfielder. Despite signing Mac Allister and Szoboszlai for a combined £95 million, Liverpool's midfield is now weakened, although they remain in pursuit of new targets, such as Roméo Lavia and Moises Caicedo.

Eric Bailly is reportedly on the verge of leaving Manchester United, having agreed personal terms with Turkish club Besiktas. The Ivory Coast defender, who spent last season on loan at Marseille, has a contract at Old Trafford that expires next summer. Talk about a move is ongoing between the two clubs. It follows reports that Bailly is prepared to terminate his contract to ensure the move. Bailly is not included in Erik ten Hag's plans for the forthcoming season. Meanwhile, United have accepted a £30 million offer from West Ham for Harry Maguire.