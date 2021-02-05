Man Utd ‘won’t get carried away’ by record-equalling 9-0 rout of Southampton

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the 9-0 win against Southampton has barely been mentioned within the Manchester United dressing room such is the focus on beating Everton on the 63rd anniversary of the Munich air disaster.

Saints full debutant Alex Jankewitz’s sending off within 90 seconds of kick-off on Tuesday led to an unforgettable evening at Old Trafford, where the hosts matched their record Premier League win against Ipswich in 1995.

United had eight different scorers on a night that Southampton controversially ended with nine men, but Solskjaer has not got caught up in all the talk surrounding that shellacking.

The scoreboard scoring the final score on Tuesday night (PA Wire)

Instead, the Norwegian boss and his squad immediately switched their focus to Saturday evening and the important visit of Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton.

“Well, you’ve got to take the good with the good and the bad with the bad sometimes,” the United boss said.

“What the boys took from that one is that we did the right things, we kept good habits.

“I don’t think anyone will get carried away with the scoreline because we know we played against 10 men for the full game and of course that’s demoralising when they lose players like they did.

TODO: define component type factbox

“When we got the 2-0, the game was more or less over so it was just about doing the right things.

“We’ve not mentioned the game at all, really. Now all the focus has been on Everton.”

Saturday is an important occasion as it marks the anniversary of the Munich air disaster.

On February 6, 1958, United’s plane crashed on a flight back from a European Cup tie away to Red Star Belgrade – a tragedy which resulted in 23 people losing their lives.

“It’s only the fourth time the game is played on the actual anniversary and it’s important that we put on a fitting performance and hopefully we can honour them with a result,” former United striker Solskjaer said.

“It’s such an important part of our history and the spirit of the club.

“We have, of course, spoken to the players who’ve come into the club, who’ve not been here and been part of this anniversary.

“It’s a big day for everyone and it’s always been an emotional day for everyone at the club.

“Hopefully we can put a team out that shows the Man United spirit.

“Of course we have six, seven of the academy graduates and hopefully they’ll lead us on.”

Solskjaer is expecting to have Edinson Cavani available for Saturday’s clash with the Toffees, having taken him off at half-time against Saints due to an ankle knock.

“Edinson should be available, yeah, definitely,” the United boss said.

“He got a bad ankle knock there. Eric (Bailly) is a doubt and apart from that everyone’s raring to go.”

Bailly has not played for United since the win at Fulham on January 20, with Victor Lindelof partnering Harry Maguire in all but one of the subsequent matches.

Victor Lindelof, left, and Harry Maguire, right, have been the preferred defensive duo for Man Utd (PA Wire)

The defence is sure to have their hands full against Everton’s exciting attack, which was bolstered on deadline day by the arrival of Josh King from Bournemouth.

The Norway international came through the ranks at United and played in the reserves under Solskjaer, who was linked with a move for the 29-year-old before Odion Ighalo arrived on loan this time last year.

“The reason behind him being linked to many teams and good teams is because he’s a good player,” Solskjaer said. “I think Everton have made a good signing.”