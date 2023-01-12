Northampton manager Jon Brady and his backroom team have signed new contracts (Joe Giddens/PA)
12 January 2023

Manager Jon Brady commits future to Northampton

By NewsChain Sport
12 January 2023

Northampton manager Jon Brady and his backroom staff have signed new rolling contracts, the Sky Bet League Two club have announced.

Brady, the Cobblers’ former youth-team coach, has been in charge at Sixfields for almost two years having succeeded the sacked Keith Curle, initially in a caretaker capacity, in February 2021.

Under his guidance, the club are currently third in their division having finished fourth last season.

Assistant manager Colin Calderwood, first-team coach Marc Richards and goalkeeping coach James Alger have also committed to new deals.

Chairman Kelvin Thomas told the club’s official website: “Jon, Colin, Marc and James have done a terrific job so far and it was important to secure their services to allow them to continue that progression.”

