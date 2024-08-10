Managers focus on the positives after Tranmere’s draw with Notts County

Both managers were keen to focus on the positives after Tranmere and Notts County played out a goalless stalemate at Prenton Park.

In a first half that lacked serious goalscoring opportunities, the best chance fell to Luke Norris, whose close-range effort was blocked by Magpies goalkeeper Alex Bass.

The visitors’ only real chance of the opening period fell to Cedwyn Scott on the half-hour, who saw his shot from the edge of the box deflected behind for a corner.

The game became more open after the break with Rovers debutant Josh Davison denied by Bass after he found himself clear on goal and Alassana Jatta heading over the crossbar from close range for County.

The Magpies came close to snatching the points as chances fell to Dan Crowley, Jodi Jones and Robbie Cundy with both sides eventually having to settle for a point apiece.

Notts County manager Stuart Maynard said: “I’m really delighted with the point but I think we deserved more and had the best chances.

“We controlled the game the way we wanted to today and with a bit more quality in the final third I think we would have come away with three points.

“It’s the first game of the season and we’ve got a few players out, but I think we’re getting there.

“We had lots of really good chances and came away with a point today, but I thought the performance was excellent.

“We’re being patient and looking for the right personnel to bring in to make sure we’re strong, so I ask the fans to be patient with us as we are working extremely hard behind the scenes to make sure we add to the group.

“It’s a squad game and not just about the starting XI and the players have proved that today by getting a point here.”

Tranmere manager Nigel Adkins said: “We’ve kept a clean sheet, which was important. We knew they were going to have a lot of possession and I thought we looked organised, fit and strong.

“Sometimes scoring a goal changes the complexion of games and we had some good opportunities to do that, while Luke McGee didn’t have a save to make in the first half.

“When I watch the game back we’ll learn a lot more about it, but we certainly wanted to win the match. Both sides will be happy they got something out of the game.

“There were some really nice passages of play. My only complaint might be that I’d have liked us to keep the ball for longer periods.

“You can’t fault the effort and the commitment of the players who looked fit and strong and organised and obviously the intention is always to win a game of football.”