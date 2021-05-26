Manchester City and Chelsea the latest all-English duel in Champions League

Manchester City and Chelsea meet in only the second all-English Champions League final.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at some other memorable ties in the competition between top-flight teams from England.

Nottingham Forest 2 Liverpool 0, first round, first leg – 1978

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool (PA Archive)

New Division One champions Nottingham Forest belied their European novice tag by ending Liverpool’s dreams of winning a third successive European Cup. For only the second time in the competition’s history England had two representatives and, incredibly, the domestic champions were drawn against the holders in the opening round. Striker Garry Birtles scored his first goal for the club with defender Colin Barrett adding a second late on, with unseeded Forest getting a goalless draw at Anfield on their way to back-to-back European titles.

Chelsea 1 Manchester United 1, final – 2008

Chelsea captain John Terry slips taking a penalty (PA Archive)

The first all-English final in the competition’s history and only the third occasion two clubs from the same country had contested the trophy. Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for United at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow with Frank Lampard equalising in the second half, dedicating the goal to his mother Pat who had died the previous month. Didier Drogba was sent off for slapping Nemanja Vidic in extra time but the match went to penalties. Ronaldo’s miss from the spot gave John Terry the chance to win it with their fifth penalty but he slipped and hit the post, allowing Edwin Van Der Sar to save from Nicolas Anelka to secure United’s third European Cup.

Chelsea 4 Liverpool 4, quarter-final, second leg – 2009

[xdelx]

Trailing 3-1 from their home leg, Liverpool raced into a 2-0 lead on the night thanks to Fabio Aurelio and Xabi Alonso. Second-half goals from Drogba, Alex and Lampard appeared to have the hosts coasting only for two goals in as many minutes from Lucas Leiva and Dirk Kuyt to reduce the deficit to 6-5 on aggregate with eight minutes to go. Lampard’s second a minute from time eventually sealed a thrillingly absorbing tie.

Liverpool 3 Manchester City 0, quarter-final, first leg – 2018

Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain celebrates scoring against Manchester City in a Champions League quarter-final (PA Archive)

Jurgen Klopp’s side, who had inflicted City’s only league defeat of the season, blew away the Premier League champions-elect in a blistering opening half-hour at Anfield. The visitors’ coach had windows smashed by a small number of fans throwing bottles and cans on its entry to the ground but they found no respite on the pitch. The hosts’ high-tempo pressing brought early goals for Mohamed Salah, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Sadio Mane and a clean sheet meant there was no comeback in the second leg as Liverpool continued their progress all the way to the final, where they lost against Real Madrid.

Manchester 4 Tottenham 3, semi-final, second leg – 2019

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wGQcrSbBZR4

Having lost the first leg 1-0, Pep Guardiola’s side were confident playing second at home but a crazy opening 21 minutes set alarm bells ringing. Raheem Sterling put City ahead inside four minutes, a Son Heung-min double then left Tottenham 3-1 up on aggregate before Bernardo Silva and Sterling levelled things up, albeit still at a disadvantage due to away goals. Sergio Aguero scored City’s fourth just before the hour to send City heading for the semi-finals only for Fernando Llorente to score, after a VAR check for handball, to swing things back in Tottenham’s favour. In one final twist Sterling was denied a hat-trick in the third minute of added time after his goal was chalked off by VAR for offside.