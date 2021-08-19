Manchester City announce Lucy Bronze has undergone knee surgery

16:10pm, Thu 19 Aug 2021
Manchester City have announced Lucy Bronze has undergone knee surgery.

City did not put a timeframe on how long the 29-year-old England right-back might be out of action for but said she would return to training “in the near future”.

The news comes ahead of the club opening their 2021-22 Women’s Super League campaign on September 4 at Everton.

A statement from City on Thursday read: “Manchester City can confirm that Lucy Bronze recently underwent successful surgery on her right knee.

“The defender is now progressing to rehabilitation with the club and will return to training in the near future.”

Bronze, who featured in all four of Great Britain’s matches at this summer’s Tokyo Olympics, rejoined City last September after three seasons with Lyon.

In 2020 she was also named FIFA women’s player of the year.

