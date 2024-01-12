Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola offers ‘huge support’ to Sven-Goran Eriksson

Pep Guardiola has spoken of his admiration for Sven-Goran Eriksson after the former England manager revealed he could have less than a year to live.

Eriksson, 75, went public on Thursday with the news that he had been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

The Swede said that in the “best case” he may only have around a year left.

Eriksson managed England from 2001-06 and led them to the quarter-finals of three major tournaments before later spending a season in charge at Manchester City.

Guardiola, the current City boss, said: “It is sad news. He’s a true gentleman.

“He has been here, and with the England national team and in other countries.

“I admire the courage to explain the situation. Of course will be with his loved ones and hopefully the hope is the last thing we lose.

“I’m sure he’s going to battle with the doctors and everyone to maybe can find a solution, to extend this period and the battle and go well.

“On behalf of Man City and all of us here, huge hugs and huge support. Anything we can do, of course we will do it.”

Eriksson had a long and distinguished career in football management, forged largely in Italy where, among his successes, he won Serie A and the European Cup Winners’ Cup with Lazio.

He also had jobs in other countries including his native Sweden, Portugal, Mexico, the Ivory Coast and China.

He stood down from his most recent job, as sporting director at Swedish club Karlstad, last year due to health problems.

Eriksson has revealed news of his diagnosis came as a huge shock.

He told TalkTV: “I got dizzy and I fell to the ground and my children took me to the hospital.

You have to fight against it, and that's what I'm trying to do

“And they did a lot of examinations and four hours later, I was diagnosed with cancer. So that’s how it happened. I felt totally well. It came like a very, very big surprise.

“You can’t operate it and you can take medicine to try to stop it (spreading) too fast and that’s what I’m doing. But sooner or later, it will happen. Let’s hope later rather than sooner.”

He added: “When you get a message like that it’s like a shock because I was fully fit, I think. Rather fit as well and training. So it came like from nowhere.

“So, of course, you feel very bad and you are shocked when you get it, and I think that’s normal. But you have to fight against it, and that’s what I’m trying to do, at least.”

