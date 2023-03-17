Manchester City defender Rico Lewis receives maiden England Under-21s call-up
Manchester City defender Rico Lewis has received a maiden England Under-21s call-up for two international friendly matches against France and Croatia.
Jarrad Branthwaite has also been selected for the first time, having made 24 appearances for PSV Eindhoven this season – while on loan from Everton – scoring twice.
Liverpool duo Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones are also among those included.
The Under-21s will come up against France on Saturday, March 25, and could meet Michael Olise, who could have represented England but elected to play for France.
The Under-21s squad in full:
Goalkeepers: Carl Rushworth, James Trafford, Anthony Patterson, Josh Griffiths.
Defenders: Max Aarons, Ben Johnson, Rico Lewis, Jarrad Branthwaite, Levi Colwill, Charlie Cresswell, Djed Spence, Luke Thomas.
Midfielders: Tommy Doyle, James McAtee, Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones, James Garner, Jacob Ramsey, Angel Gomes, Oliver Skipp.
Forwards: Folarin Balogun, Morgan Gibbs-White, Emile Smith Rowe, Noni Madueke, Cameron Archer, Cole Palmer.
