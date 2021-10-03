Manchester City make complaint to Liverpool over alleged fan spitting incident

Manchester City have made a complaint to Liverpool about an alleged spitting incident during Sunday’s draw at Anfield (Richard Sellers/PA) (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
19:51pm, Sun 03 Oct 2021
Manchester City have made a complaint to Liverpool after alleging a fan spat at their backroom staff during the 2-2 draw at Anfield.

Manager Pep Guardiola said he was not aware of the incident at the time but was subsequently notified and he is confident the host club will take the necessary action.

“They (the staff) told me but I didn’t see it,” he said.

“I’m pretty sure Liverpool FC will take measures against this person. I know they are greater than this behaviour.”

