Manchester City midfielder Claudio Gomes joins Barnsley on loan
22:35pm, Tue 31 Aug 2021
Barnsley have announced the loan signing of midfielder Claudio Gomes from Manchester City.
The 21-year-old, a former Paris St Germain player, will stay at Oakwell for the rest of the season.
Gomes told Barnsley’s official website: “I’m excited because I want to play men’s football and I think, for me, it’s a good place to play and get experience.
“I know the Championship is a good place in England and I’m excited to start playing with the guys here.
“I’ll try to do my best to help the team move forward, maybe more than last season and I’m ready to help the team go higher in the table.”