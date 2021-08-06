Manchester City midfielder Matt Smith joins Hull on loan for the season
Manchester City midfielder Matt Smith has completed a season-long loan move to Sky Bet Championship newcomers Hull
The 21-year-old Wales international, who spent last season with the Tigers’ then League One rivals Doncaster, has previously had spells with QPR and Charlton.
Head coach Grant McCann told the club’s official website: “We are delighted to bring Matt to Hull City on a season-long loan deal.
“Matt is a very busy and energetic midfield player, but also a very good character. He loves to get on the ball and pass forward. He can play either as a number eight or a number six and suits our style of play.
“He had a very good season on loan at Doncaster Rovers last season and was one of their stand-out players, and he was also part of the Wales squad for the Euros and I’m sure that experience will have aided his development.
“We are all looking forward to working with him.”