22 April 2022

Manchester City to check on three defenders ahead of home clash with Watford

By NewsChain Sport
22 April 2022

Manchester City will assess the fitness of three defenders before Saturday’s Premier League visit of Watford.

Centre-backs John Stones and Nathan Ake picked up knocks in the midweek victory over Brighton.

Right-back Kyle Walker is nearing a return after two matches out with an ankle problem but he may not be risked ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid.

Visiting Watford remain without forward Cucho Hernandez, who could miss the rest of the season with a hamstring issue.

Defender William Troost-Ekong could return this weekend. The Nigeria captain has not played for the Hornets since New Year’s Day but returned to training following a hamstring strain this week.

Francisco Sierralta (calf) and Samuel Kalu (ankle) are both set to miss out again for the relegation-threatened side.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Carson, Cancelo, Stones, Laporte, Ake, Dias, Zinchenko, Rodri, Fernandinho, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Foden, Silva, Sterling, Grealish, Mahrez, Palmer,  Lavia, McAtee, Jesus.

Watford provisional squad: Foster, Femenia, Kabasele, Samir, Kamara, Sissoko, Louza, Kucka, Sarr, Joao Pedro, Dennis, Bachmann, Ngakia, Troost-Ekong, Cathcart, Etebo, Gosling, Cleverley, King, Masina, Sema, Elliot, Kayembe, Forde,

