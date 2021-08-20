Manchester City wait on Kevin De Bruyne fitness for Norwich clash

Kevin De Bruyne came off the bench in Manchester City’s loss at Tottenham last weekend (Nick Potts/PA). (PA Wire)
17:20pm, Fri 20 Aug 2021
Kevin De Bruyne is a doubt for Manchester City’s Premier League home clash with Norwich on Saturday.

The Belgium playmaker, who came off the bench in last Sunday’s 1-0 loss at Tottenham, has been troubled by an ankle problem and did not train on Friday.

Ilkay Gundogan sustained a shoulder problem against Spurs but is set to be available, while Phil Foden continues his recovery from a foot injury.

Norwich are expected to be without defender Christoph Zimmermann through illness for the trip to the Etihad Stadium.

Centre-back Andrew Omobamidele is back in full training again following tonsillitis, so could come into contention, along with winger Onel Hernandez, who has been building up fitness after an enforced lay-off because of Covid-19.

Poland international Przemyslaw Placheta is still recovering from the consequences of his coronavirus infection, while full-back Sam Byram (hamstring) is a long-term absentee.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Laporte, Mendy, Cancelo, Gundogan, Grealish, Rodri, Silva, Fernandinho, Sterling, Jesus, Torres, Mahrez.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Giannoulis, Rupp, Gilmour, Lees-Melou, Cantwell, Rashica, Pukki, Gunn, Omobamidele, Zimmermann, Mumba, Dowell, Sorensen, McLean, Hernandez, Tzolis, Sargent, Idah

