11 June 2023

Manchester City’s Champions League celebrations in pictures

By NewsChain Sport
11 June 2023

Manchester City beat Inter Milan 1-0 to win the Champions League and complete the treble at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul.

Rodri scored the second-half winner for Pep Guardiola’s side to add to their success in the Premier League and FA Cup.

Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the best images from the celebrations in Turkey and at home.

Treble winners

Sealed with a kiss

All smiles

Party time for Haaland

Family affair

Safe hands

The boss

The fans

