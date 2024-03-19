19 March 2024

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland limps out of training while on duty with Norway

By NewsChain Sport
19 March 2024

Erling Haaland has limped out of training while on international duty with Norway.

The Manchester City forward was filmed coming off the training pitch with an apparent knock just 12 days before his club’s Premier League clash against title rivals Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.

Haaland appeared to be holding part of his leg.

Norway are set to face Czech Republic in a friendly on Friday before hosting Slovakia next week.

Haaland, who has scored 18 goals in the Premier League this season, is leading the race to retain his golden boot.

The PA news agency has sought an injury update on the 23-year-old from the Norwegian Football Federation.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Kate filmed smiling alongside William during Windsor farm shop visit

news

JK Rowling will not delete posts which could breach ‘ludicrous’ hate crime laws

news

Banksy confirms new mural in north London

news