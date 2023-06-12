Manchester City’s trophy parade in pictures
Manchester City paraded the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup trophies on an open-top bus tour of the city on Monday evening.
Despite torrential downpours and the threat of lightning storms, thousands of fans came out to cheer the treble winners as the streets were turned into a sea of blue.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the event’s memorable images.
