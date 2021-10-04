Manchester United assistant Mike Phelan extends his Old Trafford stay

Mike Phelan has extended his stay at Manchester United (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
20:10pm, Mon 04 Oct 2021
Manchester United assistant manager Mike Phelan has committed his future to the club.

United announced on Monday that the former Red Devils midfielder has agreed a new deal until June 2024.

Phelan returned to the club as first-team coach when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was initially appointed caretaker manager in December 2018 and moved to his current role the following May.

The 59-year-old was previously a member of Sir Alex Ferguson’s coaching team at United.

