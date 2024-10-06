Manchester United battle to draw at Aston Villa amid Erik ten Hag speculation

Manchester United battled for a 0-0 draw at Aston Villa that may well have bought under-fire manager Erik ten Hag time to right the ship.

All eyes were on the Dutchman at Villa Park after their home humbling by Tottenham and Thursday’s problematic Europa League draw in Porto intensified talk about his place in the Old Trafford hotseat.

Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe sidestepped a question about Ten Hag’s position in the build-up to the trip to Villa Park, where he watched on as United earned a point against Unai Emery’s in-form hosts.

The Red Devils only have two wins to show from their opening seven Premier League matches but Sunday felt like it alleviated some of the pressure that had been building ahead of the international break.

In truth, both sides underperformed having been involved in energy-sapping European matches, with Villa nothing like the side that beat Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Bruno Fernandes sent a second half free-kick off the bar as United sought a winner that so nearly went Villa’s way in stoppage time, only for Diogo Dalot to produce a key block on Jaden Philogene’s attempt.

Ten Hag made four alterations from the Porto draw, including the eye-catching defensive switch from Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez to Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire.

The United boss explained it was down to “rotation”, just as he did after withdrawing top performer Marcus Rashford midway through Thursday’s draw.

The 26-year-old made a bright start in the midlands, roaring forward after winning possession at the halfway line and cutting away from his man before forcing Emiliano Martinez into action with a thumping effort.

Villa soon had a chance of their own as Morgan Rogers made space under pressure from the impressive Evans and fizzing into the side-netting – an effort several thousand fans thought had found the back of the net.

Emery was forced into a 12th-minute defensive change as Diego Carlos replaced Ezri Konsa but the home side looked unaffected as an even start continued.

Philogene whistled narrowly wide from 25 yards after leaving Kobbie Mainoo for dead and Maguire saw penalty appeals for a handball by Rogers rejected after a brief VAR check.

United’s vociferous fans went through the songbook as their side enjoyed a period in the ascendancy, albeit without finding the final ball against an inhibited, or perhaps just tired, Villa.

Alejandro Garnacho saw a shot saved towards the break and Maguire had to be helped off by two United members of staff.

The centre-back had a ripped sock and was limping heavily after being hurt just before a half-time interval he did not return from. Nor did Noussair Mazraoui as De Ligt and Victor Lindelof came on.

Rashford saw a 20-yard drive tipped over when play resumed but Villa now looked far more of a threat.

Matty Cash fired off target and saw a cross cleared, with Youri Tielemans left free from the resulting corner and allowed to hit a 25-yard strike that Andre Onana did well to stop.

Ollie Watkins drove over from a difficult angle and was become a growing presence, with Wednesday’s hero Jhon Duran soon introduced alongside him to the delight of the Villa Park faithful.

United also made changes around this time, including withdrawing Rashford having rode his luck when catching Leon Bailey two minutes after being booked for a foul on Cash.

Ten Hag’s reshuffled side pushed for a breakthrough and went close in the 68th minute. Fernandes beat Martinez with a 24-yard free-kick that hit the bar, with substitute Antony slamming the rebound wide.

The Brazil winger saw a left-footed curler impressively held by Martinez and Villa were offering precious little by way of response.

However, they went close to a winner following a lengthy delay as referee Robert Jones got his communication equipment fixed.

Rogers drilled over a low cross to the back post, where Philogene got away a shot that Dalot crucially blocked.