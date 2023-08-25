Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag avoids questions about Mason Greenwood

Erik ten Hag sidestepped questions about Mason Greenwood as the Manchester United manager spoke for the first time since it was agreed that the forward will leave Old Trafford.

The 21-year-old has been suspended by the club since January 30, 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

Greenwood was facing charges including attempted rape and assault until the Crown Prosecution Service announced six and a half months ago that the case had been discontinued.

Reports that United were planning to retain him following an internal investigation were met by public outcry, with the club announcing on Monday that it had been mutually agreed for him to leave.

Ten Hag spoke for the first time since that decision at Friday’s press conference previewing the Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest, but did not want to discuss the process or outcome.

“Look, we are not where we want to be with our team,” the United boss said when asked about Greenwood.

“I have a lot of work, I have a lot of focus on my team, so I focus on the players who are available.”

Greenwood said in a statement that he “did not do the things I was accused of” but acknowledged he had “made mistakes” and United are working with his family to help find the right move for the forward.

The PA news agency understands United have received multiple expressions of interest in the 21-year-old, with clubs in Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Italy and even Albania reported to be interested.

Asked if he expected or wanted Greenwood to return, Ten Hag said: “As I said, I only have statements about our performance, our squad, where we have to improve because it’s clear we have to improve.

“I have to put every effort in to get the team (to) perform.”

Ten Hag again pointed to his focus on United’s current squad when asked whether he had spoken to Greenwood and if he understood why fans wanted to hear his thoughts on the matter.

United have started the season sluggishly, with the unconvincing 1-0 win against Wolves in their Premier League opener followed by a disappointing 2-0 defeat at Tottenham last weekend.

The Red Devils’ performances have been alarming and there have been setbacks ahead of the Forest game, with Mason Mount and Luke Shaw both ruled out through injury.

“We can’t do (exact details), that personal in these days,” Ten Hag said.

“For some period they will be absent, where Luke will be longer (than) Mason.”

Shaw’s injury looks particularly troublesome given back-up Tyrell Malacia remains out for “a few weeks” and fellow left-back Brandon Williams joined Ipswich on loan on Thursday.

Diogo Dalot can fill in there and another option is 20-year-old Alvaro Fernandez, who spent last season at Preston and has yet to make his competitive debut for United.

“Definitely we have the solutions in our squad to cope with that,” Ten Hag said.

“We thought before the season about this scenario, what could happen.

“You hope to avoid this scenario, that’s also clear, but if it happens, you have to be ready for it and we are ready to deal with it.”

Kobbie Mainoo, Amad Diallo and Tom Heaton also remain injured for United, whose fans will have to wait to get their first glimpse of summer signing Rasmus Hojlund.

The 20-year-old striker joined in a £64million deal rising to £72m from Atalanta but has been dealing with a back issue.

“Not for tomorrow, (but) near,” Ten Hag added. “Today the first time he came into team training.

“So, next week we expect him to do a full week with all the team training, so he’s very near to make the squad.”