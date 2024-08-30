Manchester United complete signing of midfielder Manuel Ugarte

Manchester United have signed Uruguay international midfielder Manuel Ugarte from Paris St Germain.

The 23-year-old has joined until June 2029 with the option to extend for a further year, for what the PA news agency understands is an initial £42million fee.

Ugarte won the league and cup double with PSG last season, before playing every game for his country at Copa America and being named in the team of the tournament.

He said: “It is an incredible feeling to join a club of this magnitude;one that is admired all around the world.

“The project that the football leadership discussed with me is extremely exciting; Manchester United is an ambitious club and I am an ambitious player.

“The passion of supporters is something that is very important to me; I know how incredible United fans are and I cannot wait to experience Old Trafford.

“I’m someone who is so determined to succeed; I will sacrifice and give everything for my teammates.

“Together we will fight to win trophies and reach the level wherethis club needs to be.”

PA understands the French club were pushing for £50.4million fixed agreement.

Since the start of the 2022-23 season, Ugarte has averaged the second- highest number of tackles per 90 minutes in Europe’s major leagues.

Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth added: “Signing Manuel was another of our primary targets for this summer.

“He is among the very best ball-winning midfield players in the world and has an excellent record at both club and international level. His qualities, experience and passion will be a great complement to our strong group of midfielders.”

United have also signed 18-year-old Malian midfielder Sekou Kone, who will initially be supported by the club’s academy as he settles in.

However, Scotland international midfielder Scott McTominay has joined Napoli.