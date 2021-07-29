Manchester United defender Di’Shon Bernard set to join Hull on loan

Di’Shon Bernard is set to join Hull on loan (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
10:04am, Thu 29 Jul 2021
Manchester United defender Di’Shon Bernard is set to join Hull on a season-long loan, the PA news agency understands.

Having made his United first-team debut against Astana in the Europa League in November 2019, the 20-year-old defender gained further senior experience on loan at Sky Bet League Two side Salford last season.

Bernard made two substitute appearances for United in pre-season friendlies this month and is now set to test himself at Championship level by making a loan switch to promoted Hull.

Another United academy player is also on the move, with Charlie McCann understood to be joining Scottish champions Rangers.

The 19-year-old midfielder is expected to link up with the Ibrox giants’ B team in a deal that could reportedly rise to £750,000.

