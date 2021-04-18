Manchester United have to win a trophy this season – Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba says Manchester United have to win a trophy this season.

Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has previously said United’s progress under him should not be judged on whether they win silverware and that obsessing over trophies was an “ego thing” for some managers.

But Pogba, who was a World Cup winner in 2018 with France, takes a different view and believes United have to decorate their trophy cabinet this season.

They are in the semi-finals of the Europa League, the last silverware they won when they beat Ajax under Jose Mourinho in 2016.

“Personally I miss it a lot and feel like I miss something,” Pogba told Sky Sports. “We have to win something.

“I just want to win something; I don’t like to play and not win.

“I’m a bad loser, I will always be a bad loser, so every time I play, I want to win. Personally, we want it very bad.

“I think we are getting closer and closer – there is improvement I would say.

Paul Pogba scored in the Europa League final five years ago - United's last trophy (PA Archive)

“When I say improvement, this club has such big goals and objectives we want to achieve and that is to win and to have a trophy to hold. That is what we want and that will be the big step.

“I’m happy, we’re there, we’re close. We’re still in the Europa League, we still have something to play for.

“We have the league still, as long as (Manchester) City don’t have the trophy, we’re going to keep working and playing.

“We still have a chance to win something this year so, why not?”