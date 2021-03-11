Manchester United pegged back by late AC Milan equaliser at Old Trafford

AC Milan scored a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser to secure a 1-1 draw with Manchester United from the first leg of their Europa League last-16 clash at Old Trafford.

United, missing Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford through injury, looked to have done enough for a slender victory after taking the lead through teenager Amad Diallo’s header at the start of the second half.

However, AC Milan made the Premier League side pay for not scoring a second goal when Simon Kjaer headed in from a corner.

The Italians thought they had taken an early lead when Rafael Leao broke clear to fire past Dean Henderson – but the forward was ruled offside.

Milan had the ball in the net again in the 11th minute when Franck Kessie slotted in after a throw-in, but this time the goal was ruled out following a VAR review for handball in the build-up.

Diallo replaced Anthony Martial for the second half – and the 18-year-old made an instant impact as he flicked home a quick free-kick from Bruno Fernandes to head United in front in the 50th minute.

Amad Diallo (centre) headed Manchester United in front at Old Trafford (PA Wire)

United, though, could not find a second goal, with Daniel James failing to turn in a ball across the six-yard box from Mason Greenwood.

It proved costly as Milan forced a dramatic equaliser in stoppage time when defender Kjaer headed in.

Newly-crowned Scottish champions Rangers battled back to earn a 1-1 draw away at Slavia Prague.

The Czechs – who knocked out Leicester in the last round – took the lead in the sixth minute through a curling shot from Nicolae Stanciu.

The Light Blues equalised 10 minutes before half-time when Filip Helander tapped the ball in from close range after a deep free-kick was knocked through the Slavia penalty area.

Goalkeeper Allan McGregor produced a fine late save from Lukas Masopust to give Rangers every chance in the second leg at Ibrox.

Ajax beat Young Boys 3-0 to take control of their last-16 tie.

Midfielder Davy Klaassen broke the deadlock just after the hour when he drilled in a 20-yard effort.

Former Southampton frontman Dusan Tadic drilled in a second with eight minutes to go, and substitute Brian Brobbey beat the offside trap to score a third in stoppage time.

Villarreal also look to have one foot in the quarter-finals after they won 2-0 at Dynamo Kiev, with some 12,750 fans at the Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex.

Defender Pau Torres put the Spaniards ahead on the half-hour from a corner, with captain Raul Albiol adding a second in the 52nd minute when he knocked in a rebound.