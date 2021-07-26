Manchester United reveal structure of Fan Advisory Board

Manchester United’s new Fan Advisory Board will consist of “seven senior fan representatives and up to five club executives”, the club have announced.

United revealed initial plans for a Fan Advisory Board after co-chairman Joel Glazer attended his first fans’ forum in early June.

The Premier League club said they were now finalising those plans and also an expanded Fans’ Forum following further talks with Manchester United Supporters’ Trust (MUST) and other fan groups.

“The Terms of Reference and composition of both bodies have been agreed in consultation with the existing Fans’ Forum, and with MUST in its capacity as the accredited independent fan group representing Manchester United supporters,” United said in a statement.

United’s chief operating officer Colette Roche said: “We are pleased with the progress made so far towards building a framework for more effective engagement between the club and its supporters.

“As Joel Glazer told the Fans’ Forum in June, we are committed to strengthening fan representation and the role of fans at the heart of the club; and the new Fan Advisory Board and expanded Fans’ Forum will help that process.”

United said the Fan Advisory Board will meet quarterly and one of the club’s executive co-chairmen would attend at least once a year.

Joel Glazer, right, and Avram Glazer, are hoping to build bridges with Manchester United fans (Dave Thompson/PA) (PA Wire)

The Fans’ Forum will remain in place as a wider representative body meeting quarterly to address fan questions, with members increasing from 11 to 16.

“Additions to the Forum will include representatives for the Manchester United Women Supporters’ Club, youth supporters under the age of 21, and international members,” the club said.

“The Fans’ Forum will then elect two of its members to the Fan Advisory Board to ensure a strong connection between the two bodies, and MUST will have seats on both bodies. Recruitment to the two bodies will begin in the coming weeks.”

United said progress had also been made in talks with MUST about the creation of a mutually beneficial fan share scheme, which would give fans access to a new class of shares each with the same high-vote rights as those held by the Glazer family.

Anti-Glazer protests by United fans in May led to the Premier League match against Liverpool being postponed (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

“Detailed work is continuing, supported by expert advisers, on the structure of the potential fan share scheme and more information will be shared in due course,” United added.

A large number of United supporters have protested against the Glazer family since they completed their controversial takeover at Old Trafford in 2005.

Long-standing anger among fans reached new levels in April when United and their fellow ‘big six’ Premier League clubs agreed to join a new European Super League before pulling out.

Anti-Glazer protests on May 2 led to United’s home Premier League match against Liverpool being postponed.