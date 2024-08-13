Manchester United sign Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich

Manchester United have completed the £60million double signing of Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich.

Netherlands defender De Ligt, 25, is reunited with United boss Erik Ten Hag, whom he played under at Ajax, after agreeing a five-year contract with the option of another year.

De Ligt, who has won league titles with Ajax, Juventus and Bayern, said: “As soon as I heard that Manchester United wanted me, I felt an excitement about the opportunity of a new challenge at such an historic club.

“In the conversations that followed, I was impressed by the vision that the football leadership set out, and the role they saw for me in it.

“Erik Ten Hag shaped the early stages of my career so he knows how to get the best out of me and I cannot wait to work with him again.

“I know what it takes to succeed at the highest level, and I’m determined to continue that record at this special club.”

De Ligt strengthens United’s central defence following the departure of Raphael Varane, with fellow summer arrival Leny Yoro set to miss up to three months with a foot injury sustained against Arsenal in pre-season.

Mazraoui, 26, also played under Ten Hag at Ajax. He won three league titles with the Dutch club and another with Bayern.

The Morocco full-back has also made 28 appearances for his country and reached the semi-final of the 2022 World Cup.

He has signed a four-year deal with the option of a further year and arrives on the day that full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s departure to West Ham was confirmed.

Mazraoui said: “It’s an incredible feeling to be a Manchester United player, and I cannot wait to walk out at Old Trafford wearing the red shirt.

“I know that I’m joining the club at an exciting time; everyone I’ve spoken to has the same ambition for us to win trophies together and I can feel the determination to achieve that.”

The new arrivals are set to be available for United’s season-opener against Fulham at Old Trafford on Friday night.