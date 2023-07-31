31 July 2023

Manchester United signing a ‘very good player’ in Rasmus Hojlund

By NewsChain Sport
Christian Eriksen has been impressed by compatriot Rasmus Hojlund’s development over the last year and believes Manchester United are signing a “very good player”.

After sealing deals for midfielder Mason Mount and adventurous goalkeeper Andre Onana, Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils increased their focus on signing a new striker.

United have been regularly linked to Tottenham sharpshooter Harry Kane but ended up moving for up-and-coming Atalanta frontman Hojlund.

The clubs have agreed a deal in principle worth £64 million plus a further £8 million in potential add-ons for the highly-rated 20-year-old striker, who has impressed Denmark team-mate Eriksen.

“What’s he like? He’s a strong number nine,” the United midfielder told the PA news agency.

“He’s developed a lot in the last year from when I first saw him with the national team (to) a year’s time, so, yeah, he’s a very good player.”

Put to Eriksen that Hojlund had gone under the radar for many until the recent transfer talk, he said: “I suppose we don’t get enough media attention in Denmark that’s why, so people outside Denmark don’t know enough.

“He’s a nice guy, he’s a good player. Like I said, he’s developed, turning into just a nine, which he’s played for the national team.

“I have to be honest I haven’t seen that many games for Atalanta, but I know how they play and he fitted in well there, so, yeah, he’s a good player.”

I've said a lot of good stuff - and also said some bad stuff

Hojlund played for FC Copenhagen and Austrian side Sturm Graz before joining Atalanta last summer, scoring nine goals in Serie A as well as six in as many appearances for Denmark.

Asked if the striker had engaged with him about what United was like, Eriksen said: “Not recently.

“I spoke to him when we were with the national team last time.

“But of course, I’ve said a lot of good stuff – and also said some bad stuff – but in the end it’s what’s going to happen.”

