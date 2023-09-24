24 September 2023

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford unhurt after car crash

By NewsChain Sport
24 September 2023

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford escaped unhurt after being involved in a car crash on Saturday night.

The PA news agency understands the crash happened after Manchester United had returned to their Carrington training base following their Premier League victory over Burnley at Turf Moor.

The players returned to the training ground by team bus to collect their own cars before setting off home.

Pictures and footage posted online in the aftermath of the incident showed the damage suffered by Rashford’s Rolls Royce.

It is understood emergency services attended the scene, but Rashford did not require medical attention and no arrests were made.

The England international, 25, played the whole game at Turf Moor as United won 1-0.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Man taken to hospital after another suspected American XL bully dog attack in park

news

Strikes by train drivers will leave some areas with no services – rail group

news

Former Met Police officer charged with abusing his position for a sexual purpose

news