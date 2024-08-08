Manchester United to field patched-up defence in Community Shield clash

Erik ten Hag must field a patched-up defence in Saturday’s Community Shield clash with Manchester City as injuries continue to dog the Manchester United head coach.

The Reds could be without Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka for the new season’s annual curtain-raiser at Wembley, while Copa America winner Lisandro Martinez only rejoined the squad this week.

Ten Hag, whose squad was badly hindered by injuries last season, said: “Harry Maguire missed the (friendly) game (against Liverpool) as a precaution, but there’s still a question mark for Saturday.

“So we have training, we have to see whether he’s fit enough or not to be available.

“Victor played, but also he’s a question mark and also Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw, they are also both question marks. We have to assess them tomorrow (Friday).”

Martinez, Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo and Facundo Pellistri returned to Carrington this week after extended breaks and Ten Hag said they were all currently being assessed.

“From individual to individual we will assess them and make a decision whether they start, or come from the bench, or they don’t play,” he said.

“We’ll think about Licha (Martinez) to be involved in the game.”

New £60million defender Leny Yoro is recovering from foot surgery and striker Rasmus Hojlund (hamstring) is also out long-term.

United have also signed Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna for £36.5million and are keen to further strengthen before the August 30 transfer deadline.

The likes of Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana, Burnley’s Sander Berge and Brentford’s Ivan Toney have been linked with moves to Old Trafford.

Ten Hag said: “When we have news we will note it. You’ve seen the market, it’s quite quiet still.

“But we have done (some of our) our business. We’ve done two deals. It’s about timings and the market options – in the right moment to do the right things.

“I don’t go into details where we are now with recruitment or where we are working on. We know what we’re doing.

“I think we are in a good position with the squad and, for you, just wait, patience. In the right moment we will tell you.”

United, bidding to win the Community Shield for a record-extending 22nd time, will face City for the third time in the one-off match between league winners and FA Cup holders.

Ten Hag added: “We always want to win, also in all the friendlies. It’s about a trophy, so we will put out a team that is very competitive to win this trophy.

“But it’s also pre-season and we don’t go and take big risks, that’s also a normal approach into this game.”