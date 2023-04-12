12 April 2023

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford out for ‘a few games’ with muscle injury

By NewsChain Sport
12 April 2023

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford will miss Thursday’s Europa League quarter-final first-leg clash with Sevilla after being ruled out for “a few games” with a muscle injury he picked up against Everton on Saturday.

The 25-year-old has been in fine form for Erik ten Hag’s side in recent months but limped out of the 2-0 Premier League win over the Toffees.

“Marcus Rashford will be unavailable for Thursday’s UEFA Europa League quarter-final game against Sevilla because of a muscle injury,” United said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The forward was withdrawn in the 80th minute of Saturday’s 2-0 Premier League win over Everton at Old Trafford and immediately headed tothe dressing room for treatment.

“Subsequent assessment of the injury suggested that Marcus will be unavailable for a few games, but is expected to be back for the season run-in.”

