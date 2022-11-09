09 November 2022

Manchester United’s Raphael Varane named in France World Cup squad

By NewsChain Sport
09 November 2022

Defending champions France have named Raphael Varane in their World Cup squad despite the Manchester United defender’s injury troubles.

The 29-year-old was a doubt for the tournament in Qatar with a hamstring injury sustained during United’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea on October 22.

But France boss Didier Deschamps has gambled on Varane’s fitness and included him in his 25-man party.

Midfielders N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba are absent through injury, while United forward Anthony Martial and Aston Villa defender Lucas Digne have missed out.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Man arrested after eggs thrown at Charles and Camilla on visit to York

news

Journalist tells of ‘terrifying’ five hours in police cell after arrest while covering Just Stop Oil protest

news

King ‘believes Britain’s role in the slave trade should not be hidden’

news