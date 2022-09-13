13 September 2022

Mani Dieseruvwe at the double as Halifax ease past Gateshead

By NewsChain Sport
13 September 2022

Mani Dieseruvwe helped himself to a second-half double as Halifax beat Gateshead 2-0.

Dieseruvwe’s header forced Gateshead keeper Daniel Langley into a smart save with half an hour played and the teams went in level after an evenly matched first half.

It took Dieseruvwe just six minutes of the second half to make the breakthrough, slotting home after good work from Jack Senior and Matt Warburton, and he doubled his tally four minutes later with an effort from outside the box.

Sam Minihan almost added a third but Langley pulled off another superb save before the visitors lost Owen Gallacher to a second yellow card late on.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Who is Cincinnatus and what did Boris Johnson’s reference to him in No 10 farewell speech mean?

news

Liz Truss becomes the new Prime Minister after audience with the Queen at Balmoral

news

Graham Potter ‘verbally agrees’ to become Chelsea’s new boss

news