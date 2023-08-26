26 August 2023

Mani Dieseruvwe brace helps Hartlepool go top of National League with Fylde win

By NewsChain Sport
26 August 2023

Mani Dieseruvwe scored twice as Hartlepool defeated Fylde 3-1 to move to the top of the National League table.

Dieseruvwe headed in the opener in the 25th minute and was involved in Hartlepool’s second eight minutes later, combining with Chris Wreh to set up Callum Cooke for a curling finish into the bottom corner.

Newly-promoted Fylde gave themselves hope by pulling one back in first-half injury time through Gold Omotayo.

But Dieseruvwe made it four goals for the season with his second of the game eight minutes after half-time.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Luis Rubiales suspended by FIFA over behaviour at World Cup final

news

Four young people killed in Co Tipperary crash on way to exam result celebration

news

Spanish FA threatens legal action over Jenni Hermoso comments in World Cup kiss row

world news