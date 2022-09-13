13 September 2022

Manny Duku nets dramatic winner for York against Bromley

By NewsChain Sport
13 September 2022

Manny Duku struck deep into stoppage time to help York continue their fine start to life back in the National League with a 2-1 win over Bromley.

John Askey, who guided the club to promotion last season, watched Duku net in the fifth minute of time added on to help City make it four victories out of eight since their return to the fifth tier.

Omar Sowunmi had put Bromley ahead in the 38th minute when he fired home from close range but York were able to stage a second-half turnaround.

Billy Bingham put through his own net just past the hour mark from a corner to help Askey’s men level before late drama occurred.

Another corner did the trick for York after Duku headed home to spark wild celebrations for the hosts.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Who is Cincinnatus and what did Boris Johnson’s reference to him in No 10 farewell speech mean?

news

Liz Truss becomes the new Prime Minister after audience with the Queen at Balmoral

news

Graham Potter ‘verbally agrees’ to become Chelsea’s new boss

news