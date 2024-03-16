16 March 2024

Manny Duku’s second-half strike seals narrow Wealdstone win at Fylde

By NewsChain Sport
16 March 2024

Manny Duku’s second-half strike ensured relegation-threatened Wealdstone walked away with three much-needed points from a 2-1 National League victory at fellow strugglers Fylde.

Dillon De Silva handed the visitors an early lead when he curled Max Kretzschmar’s delivery into the bottom corner after eight minutes.

It remained the only goal until the 58th minute, when Nick Haughton levelled things up, as he latched onto a loose ball and tapped past Marcus Dewhurst.

It took just six minutes more for Duku to fire Wealdstone back in front and clinch victory, though his side might have wanted more from a handful of late chances.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Government could back Liz Truss’s transgender law reforms

news

William and Harry to appear separately at Diana Legacy Award ceremony

news

Death of non-binary US student after fight in school toilet ruled suicide

world news