20 August 2024

Manny Monthe earns point for Oldham against AFC Fylde

By NewsChain Sport
20 August 2024

Manny Monthe scored a superb second-half equaliser as Oldham hit back to salvage a 1-1 draw against AFC Fylde in the Vanarama National League.

Cameroonian defender Monthe curled into the bottom corner from distance with an hour played at Boundary Park to claim his first goal for the club.

Micky Mellon’s Latics were forced to come from behind after a fine 36th-minute strike from Fylde’s Joe Riley.

The result ended Oldham’s 100 per cent start to the season following victories over Braintree and Wealdstone.

