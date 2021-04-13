Manny Oyeleke leaves Port Vale to join Chesterfield on two-year deal

Manny Oyeleke in action for Port Vale
Manny Oyeleke in action for Port Vale (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
14:11pm, Tue 13 Apr 2021
Port Vale midfielder Manny Oyeleke has joined Chesterfield for an undisclosed fee.

Oyeleke has dropped down a division to sign a two-year deal with the National League Spireites.

The 28-year-old, who made 63 appearances after arriving at Vale Park in 2018, worked with Chesterfield boss James Rowe when the pair were both previously at Aldershot.

Oyeleke told Chesterfield’s website: “I enjoyed two good years with him. I know all that he’s about and the type of football he wants to play. When I heard that he was interested, it was a big, big factor.

“The club’s flying and it’s built for success. The club is really ambitious and I want to be part of that.”

