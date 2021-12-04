Mansfield come from behind to sink managerless Doncaster
Mansfield compounded the woes of managerless Doncaster by coming from behind to dump them out of the FA Cup with a 3-1 triumph.
A George Lapslie brace and Will Forrester strike saw the Stags overturn a half-time deficit after Branden Horton had put Doncaster ahead.
In their first game since dismissing Richie Wellens as manager, Rovers got off to a strong start when Horton slotted in to give them the lead after seven minutes.
Mansfield equalised in the 48th minute when a corner was flicked on by Lapslie and Forrester nodded in at the back post.
The goal gave the visitors a significant lift and they went ahead on the hour when Lapslie finished well from a tight angle.
Mansfield had their tails up and went further ahead after 70 minutes when Lapslie capped off a sweeping team move with a fine finish.
Tommy Rowe drilled in from 20 yards after a well-worked free kick routine with six minutes remaining to put some doubt on the outcome, but Mansfield held on.
