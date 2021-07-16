Mansfield defender Rollin Menayese joins Walsall on season-long loan
Walsall have signed Mansfield defender Rollin Menayese on a season-long loan.
The 23-year-old centre-back, who began his career at Cardiff, spent the second half of last season on loan at Grimsby.
He has previously played for Bristol Rovers, Swindon and Aldershot and represented Wales at under-16 and under-17 level.
He is new manager Matt Taylor’s 11th signing of the summer.
Menayese told the club’s website: “I’m delighted to get the deal done. Walsall is a big football club and they’ve got good ambition this year, especially the head coach.
“As soon as I spoke to him, I wanted to come and play football here.
“I’m an aggressive, athletic defender, I can play left side or right side, comfortable on the ball, I work hard and I give everything that I’ve got.”