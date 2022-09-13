13 September 2022

Mansfield denied another home win as Carlisle take a point

Carlisle ruined Mansfield’s 100 per cent League Two home record with a 0-0 draw in a game in which they had the better chances.

Kristian Dennis turned a low cross wide from eight yards in the 13th minute with the Stags expecting an offside flag.

Then Morgan Feeney somehow sent a far-post finish straight at Christy Pym when it seemed easier to score two minutes later.

Pym then saved superbly from a rasping first time Jordan Gibson shot from a loose ball after 33 minutes.

Mansfield did have the ball in the net after 16 minutes but George Lapslie was deemed offside for his follow-up after Tomas Holy had blocked George Maris’ initial effort.

Maris also sent a tame shot at Holy, Stephen McLaughlin flashed one into the side-netting and Lapslie sent another one over from outside the box.

A minute after the break Dennis somehow fired over from six yards unmarked from Gibson’s low pullback.

Maris sidefooted a great chance wide from 12 yards near the end.

