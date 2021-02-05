Mansfield duo Kellan Gordon and Harry Charsley sign new contracts with the club
20:13pm, Fri 05 Feb 2021
Mansfield have announced that Kellan Gordon and Harry Charsley have signed new contracts with the club.
Right-back Gordon has agreed a new two-and-a-half-year deal while Charsley, an attacking midfielder, has signed for 18 months.
Stags boss Nigel Clough told his club’s official website: “I’m delighted that two of our highly-rated young players have committed themselves to the club by their signing of new contracts.
“I think both players have played a major role in our upturn in fortunes in the last three months and this is their reward for that.”