Mansfield held by Sutton as Will Swan misses late sitter
Mansfield remain third in League Two after Will Swan’s late miss saw them held 1-1 at home by struggling Sutton in dreadful windy conditions.
Sutton should have gone ahead on four minutes when Ryan Jackson put over a superb cross from the right wing and Oliver Sanderson turned it wide of the near post with a first-time effort from 12 yards out.
But they did strike four minutes later thanks to a dreadful loose pass by Lewis Brunt across the edge of his own box – former Stags striker Lee Angol intercepted and crashed home a great finish past a helpless Christy Pym.
Mansfield built a head of steam and after Aaron Lewis saw a good shot deflect just wide, they were level on 35 minutes.
Substitute Stephen McLaughlin drilled in a firm low cross from the left which was turned home from five yards by George Maris at the near post.
Lucas Akins flicked a header over from close range on the restart and, as the home side toiled, Swan somehow headed wide from only three yards with four minutes left.
