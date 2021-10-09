Mansfield held to goalless stalemate by fellow League Two strugglers Oldham

The spoils were shared at Mansfield on Saturday (Michael Regan/PA) (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:26pm, Sat 09 Oct 2021
A miserable afternoon for Mansfield saw them held to a goalless draw at home to fellow League Two strugglers Oldham and lose midfielder George Maris to a serious head injury.

The Stags, who have now gone 11 games without a win in all competitions – and were without eight key players – began the first half well and Danny Johnson fired just wide after 11 minutes.

But they were rocked a minute later when Maris suffered a clash of heads with team-mate James Clarke and a worrying 13-minute hold-up followed before he was carried off on a stretcher.

Oldham eventually took a grip and five minutes before the break, Harrison McGahey turned the ball against the woodwork from six yards after Carl Piergianni had headed a Jamie Bowden corner towards him.

Rhys Oates sent a good chance wide for Mansfield after turning his marker.

But in the 14 first-half added minutes, home goalkeeper Nathan Bishop parried a shot from Piergianni after the Stags failed to clear Benny Couto’s long throw.

Then, on a breakaway, Zak Dearnley forced another save with David Keillor-Dunn sending the follow-up wide.

In a scrappy second half of few chances, Harry Charsley forced Jayson Leutwiler to save low efforts after 68 and 81 minutes as the home side dominated without reward.

