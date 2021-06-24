Mansfield loan Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop
Mansfield boss Nigel Clough believes Nathan Bishop “is the best we can get in this position” after signing the goalkeeper on a season-long loan from Manchester United.
The 21-year-old joined the Red Devils from Southend in January 2020 after making 30 League One appearances for the Shrimpers.
Clough said of the England Under-20 international: “Nathan is a promising young goalkeeper with good experience in League One with Southend.
“For a young goalkeeper, to get those 30 games in League One was great for him. He showed a degree of maturity in that time, which will have hopefully improved further in the past 12 months.
“Although he hasn’t played too much in the past year, he has trained with Manchester United’s first team every day, which is the next best thing to playing matches.
“You cannot fail to improve in that environment with United’s coaches and playing staff. He is the best we can get in this position.”