02 September 2023

Mansfield maintain unbeaten run with hard-fought point against Bradford

By NewsChain Sport
02 September 2023

Mansfield remain unbeaten in all competitions after a dour 0-0 draw at home against Bradford.

A poor first half saw the Bantams edge possession but neither goalkeeper had a real save to make.

Christy Pym was firmly behind a low shot by Clarke Oduor after 17 minutes for a routine stop.

And it took a fine last-ditch tackle by Lewis Brunt just before that to stop Tyler Smith pulling the trigger six yards out as Mansfield struggled to clear a corner.

Immediately after the restart, Smith forced Pym to dive to his right to grab his rasping half-volley.

Harry Lewis finally had work to do after 56 minutes as he kept out Davis Keillor-Dunn’s powerful strike, diving to his right.

Eight minutes later Ollie Clarke poked a loose ball just wide after a Keillor-Dunn shot was blocked.

Lucas Akins almost broke the deadlock 11 minutes from time, but his glancing near-post header from a corner sailed across goal and hit the base of the far post.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Queen joked ‘were you naked?’ when I told her about my nightmare, Boris Johnson reveals

news

Billionaire who bought Harrods and fell out with royals after son’s death

world news

Liverpool turn down incredible £150m offer for Mohamed Salah from Saudi side Al-Ittihad

football