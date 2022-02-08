08 February 2022

Mansfield march on as Rhys Oates stunner sparks win over Colchester

By NewsChain Sport
08 February 2022

Mansfield extended their unbeaten league run to 10 games – nine wins and a draw – as they finally saw off stubborn Colchester 2-1.

Mansfield dominated the first half but only had a single goal to show for it – but it was a special one as Rhys Oates broke from his own half to race past everyone and smash home from 20 yards on 19 minutes.

Colchester keeper Sam Hornby saved superbly from Lucas Akins and Jamie Murphy and the Stags were also awarded a free-kick six yards out on 37 minutes for a back-pass, but John-Joe O’Toole blazed over the bar.

Mansfield had a let-off on 58 minutes when a short Elliott Hewitt backpass was intercepted by Freddie Sears, but he was forced wide and could only shoot into the side netting.

Mansfield finally doubled their lead two minutes into added time when Jordan Bowery sent the keeper the wrong way from the penalty spot after Tom Eastman had tripped Ollie Clarke.

But Alan Judge pulled one back in the 97th minute as he somehow sent a free-kick from a tight angle on the left into the far top corner, and the nervy home side were then left defending desperately for a further two minutes.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Oscars 2022: The Power Of The Dog and West Side Story lead Academy Awards nominations short list

world news

Shocking footage shows West Ham footballer Kurt Zouma kicking and hitting pet cat around his kitchen

news

Government minister says PM’s Jimmy Savile slur not to blame for hate mob targeting Keir Starmer in street

news