Mansfield move into play-off spots with comfortable win at struggling Gillingham
A dominant Mansfield moved into the Sky Bet League Two play-off places and heaped further pressure on struggling Gillingham with a 2-0 win at Priestfield.
Lucas Akins’ volley opened the scoring and although he missed a spot-kick minutes later, the visitors went into the break with a two-goal lead thanks to George Lapslie’s effort.
After a minute’s silence and a hearty rendition of the national anthem, Nigel Clough’s team began an onslaught on the Gillingham goal.
Sustained Mansfield pressure led to Akins’ 17th-minute opener, which he converted from a Kellan Gordon cross.
The striker could have doubled his tally on the half-hour mark, but Glenn Morris palmed the spot-kick to safety.
However, Morris was left stranded three minutes later when Lapslie – felled for the penalty – latched onto a header from deep before rounding the goalkeeper and finishing into an empty net.
Gillingham threatened little in the second period, hardly testing the Mansfield defence – and there were boos from home supporters at full-time.
