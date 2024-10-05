Mansfield players ‘can’t do any more’ says Andy Garner after fifth straight win

Mansfield first team coach Andy Garner felt the club could not ask any more from their players as they produced a stunning fifth win in a row by beating Blackpool 2-0.

Promoted Stags are sitting in third place in League One after five straight wins at this level for the first time since April 1976 thanks to a first-half brace from Will Evans.

“It was another absolutely fantastic performance,” said Garner. “It was incredible how much work they put in and it is a fantastic three points.

“We have not had it all our own way today, we were outplayed in spells. But the effort, commitment and quality the players are giving, especially with the goals, they can’t do any more at the moment.

“The step up to this division is bigger than I thought it would be, but these players have been asked to set a standard and they have done that.

“We are not shocked by it as they are good players and honest players.

“I would have taken a point today, without a shadow of a doubt, so to get all three is a fantastic bonus and it was thoroughly deserved.”

Evans gave Stags the perfect start as he turned home a Stephen McLaughlin cross from close range after eight minutes.

Home keeper Christy Pym made a crucial save with his legs to thwart Rob Apter and Dejo Oshilaja made a crucial block on Kyle Joseph before Evans added a second after 39 minutes.

The second half saw little in the way of chances, although Blackpool keeper Harry Tyrer had to claw out a Frazer Blake-Tracy cross from under his bar near the end.

It was a first league defeat for new Pool boss Steve Bruce, and he said: “Quite simply we didn’t do enough to win the match, especially first half.

“We gave poor goals away and didn’t do the basics well enough, which we have done in abundance over the past six weeks.

“We were all right in the second half and we have huffed and puffed like they have, but neither keeper really had a save to make in that second half.

“First half we were nowhere near good enough, which is disappointing when we have been on such a good run of form. I didn’t see that coming if I am being brutally honest.”

“All credit to Mansfield. They were the better team on the day and we have to hold our hands up to that and learn from it.”