Mansfield sign Birmingham youngster Ryan Stirk on loan

Ryan Stirk has signed for Mansfield on a season-long loan deal (Simon Galloway/PA) (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
16:01pm, Tue 27 Jul 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Mansfield have announced the signing of Ryan Stirk from Birmingham on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old midfielder made two first-team appearances for the Blues last season in the Sky Bet Championship.

Stags manager Nigel Clough told the club website: “He has some experience in the first team at Birmingham and shows a lot of potential.

“Recent injuries have highlighted that we could be a little light in this area. He’ll therefore give good competition in midfield.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Mansfield

PA