Mansfield sign Birmingham youngster Ryan Stirk on loan
16:01pm, Tue 27 Jul 2021
Mansfield have announced the signing of Ryan Stirk from Birmingham on a season-long loan deal.
The 20-year-old midfielder made two first-team appearances for the Blues last season in the Sky Bet Championship.
Stags manager Nigel Clough told the club website: “He has some experience in the first team at Birmingham and shows a lot of potential.
“Recent injuries have highlighted that we could be a little light in this area. He’ll therefore give good competition in midfield.”