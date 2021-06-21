Mansfield sign striker Oli Hawkins from Ipswich for an undisclosed fee
Mansfield have announced the signing of striker Oli Hawkins from Ipswich on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.
The 29-year-old joined Ipswich last August after leaving Portsmouth and scored one goal in 20 League One appearances for the Tractor Boys in 2020-21.
Mansfield boss Nigel Clough said in quotes on the club’s official website: “Oli will add a real presence in both penalty areas, something which we missed last season, both defensively and offensively.
“He’s an unselfish player and his assists ratio is very good, but his presence in both penalty areas is the main reason why we’re signing him.
“He’s been playing in teams who have competed towards the top end of League One in the last few seasons and we’re excited to add him to our existing line-up of strikers.”