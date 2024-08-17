Mansfield’s thrilling six-goal draw will give us all nightmares – Nigel Clough

Manager Nigel Clough admitted moments of Mansfield’s thrilling 3-3 League One draw at home to Burton would give him and the fans nightmares for a while.

In a game strewn with errors and excitement, Mansfield twice led then trailed, only to equalise in the seventh minute of second-half stoppage-time from a Lee Gregory penalty.

This was Mansfield’s first home game at this level for 21 years and Clough said: “If they are all going to be like that in League One here, there is going to be some entertainment.

“It was very entertaining but will give us all nightmares for a few days.

“But I would rather have a 3-3 than a 0-0 and have the crowd on their feet for the first League One game back here in 21 years. It’s another one they will remember.

“Both penalty areas is where the game is won and lost and we were very poor in both areas today.

“Yet we have still come out of it with a point and three goals.

“The draw was the least we deserved in terms of chances created, but it was probably fair in terms of the wastefulness and the goals and mistakes at the other end.

“I didn’t see many of their players arguing over the penalty for holding on (Aden Flint) Flinty so I think it was a good decision.”

A thrilling start saw Will Evans punish a poor pass out by goalkeeper Max Crocombe after four minutes only to see Billy Bodin blast in a 20-yard equaliser, three minutes later.

Evans then hit the Burton post before Stags retook the lead in added time as Jack Armer turned a low Lucas Akins cross into his own net.

Evans failed to net a one-on-one after the break and after 69 minutes, Ben Whitfield made him pay with an equaliser that deflected in off Deji Oshilaja after an Aden Flint error.

Davis Keillor-Davis wasted a second one-on-one for the home side and three minutes later, Bodin finished at the other end to give Albion the lead for the first time.

But when Flint was held in the box at the death, Gregory sent Crocombe the wrong way from the penalty spot.

Burton boss Mark Robinson said: “I have mixed emotions after that. We were nowhere near as good on the ball as we need to be.

“We need to be more confident. We showed a lot of naivety and we have a lot of players out there who have not played at this level before.

“Mansfield’s side have thousands of games experience at this level between them.

“So we have to take the positives.

“I can’t talk about the penalty decision at the end. I must have been in a different league referees meeting to everyone else. At the moment we just can’t catch a break.

“There is a lot to work on and a lot of players to come back.

“If we can get through this next three or four weeks and pick up points and have the squad back available, we will be more than all right.

“We have limited bodies and down to the bare bones with 10 or 11 injuries so I hope the fans will stick behind us.”